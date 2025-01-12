Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar is known for her outspoken nature and unabashed words, being highly opinionated, often shares two cents about current affairs and always has her own point of view about the latest news and happenings.

The actor married politician Fahad Ahmed in January 2023. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Raabiyaa on September 23, 2023.

Ever since her interfaith marriage, the actor has been facing the wrath of netizens. Not just her, even her one-year-old daughter has been receiving negative comments on social media.

Swara Bhaskar visits Ganga Ghat and performs Ganga aarti with her husband Fahad Ahmad, daughter Rabiya in Varanasi

Recently, the actor was in Delhi to attend a family wedding. She has been sharing pictures and videos from the wedding festivities on her Instagram.

On Saturday evening, Swara took to her Instagram stories and shared that she was at Ganga Ghat with her husband Fahad and daughter Raabiyaa. She also shared a glimpse of the beautiful Ganga Aarti happening in Varanasi, which the family was a part of.

Swara on inter-faith marriage

Swara has time and again addressed the chatter around her interfaith marriage. During an interview, she said that she is raising her daughter by helping her imbibe both faiths.

Swara said, "All children are a reflection of what their parents are; they grow up with the values their parents give. Raabiyaa will have the best of both worlds. She will have access to two kinds of faith. It is like how India is a mish-mash of caste and religion."