Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who is is unabashed and never minces her words, is highly opinionated, often shares two cents about current affairs and always has her own point of view about the latest news and happenings.

Days after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut won Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency from BJP, she flew to Delhi to attend a meeting in parliament. On her way to Delhi, the actor was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport.

Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut has 'used her platform to justify violence'

Kangana was taken aback when the CISF officer slapped her. The actor took to social media and shared a video statement sharing her ordeal.

She said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protests but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?"

CISF's take

As per the CISF constable, she was hurt because of Ranaut's statement, as her mother participated in the protests by farmers.

The CISF constable can be heard yelling in Hindi, "Isne byan diya tha na 100-100 Rs ke liye baith ti hai waha pe, meri maa baithi thi (She had given a statement that people sit there for 100 rupees, my mother was sitting there").

An FIR was filed against Kulwinder accordingly.

Several actors have reacted to Kangana Ranaut's airport slap incident.

Swara reacts

Swara, who has worked with Kangana in Tanu Weds Manu 2, said in an interview that Kangana has justified violence many times through social media.

In an interview with Connect Cine, "Anybody who is a reasonable person will say that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong... There is nobody who will justify the violence or an act of assault that Kangana suffered. So yes, what happened with her was wrong and shouldn't have happened. It is not right to assault anyone".

She goes on, "Kangana just got slapped–and even that should not have happened–but at least she is alive, and has her security around. In this country, people have lost their lives, they've been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by security personnel, in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao. (Anyone who justifies these acts should not feel offended in Kangana's case)."

Swara said people had been digging out her old tweets, where she had defended Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

"The problem with the Kangana case is that she herself has used her platform to justify violence. Her past tweets resurfaced, including the one for which she was banned from Twitter, where she has almost called for a genocide... Then she had also justified Will Smit slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying that if her mother or sister was abused, she would have also slapped someone. So now what do you say? What happened to her wasn't right, and the one who did that has already been suspended and punished. So there, justice has been served, but those who have been killed in the last ten years in the country, the perpetrators are roaming free," she added.