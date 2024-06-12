Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Karan Johar's tiff goes back in the day when Kangana had openly called out Karan and claimed that he is the flag-bearer of nepotism. It so happened that on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan back in 2017.

Kangana said Karan is not just a flag-bearer of nepotism" but also movie mafia.

In response to this, Karan Johar once suggested that Kangana was free to leave the industry if she had issues with it and should stop playing the victim card.

Kangana criticised Karan again, accusing him of faking box office figures ahead of the release of his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Despite calling out Karan and other celebs for nepotism. Karan Johar stood up for Kangana and reacted to the recent airport slap incident that happened on Thursday last week.

On Wednesday evening, at the trailer launch of his co-production Kill held in Mumbai, Karan was asked by a member of the media, about his reaction to Kangana getting slapped by the CISF constable. Karan replied, "Dekhiye (See), I don't support or condone any form of violence, verbal or physical."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF woman constable, filmmaker Karan Johar says, "I do not support or condone any form of violence, verbal or physical." pic.twitter.com/WAiSHneYZx — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Netizens lauded Karan's calm demurer and were of the view that Karan handled the question quite well,

All you need to know about Kangana's slap controversy

Kangana was travelling to Delhi days two after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. After her security check, as she proceeded towards other formalities, Kangana said that she was hit and abused by a CISF officer ron duty at the airport.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said in a video message that she was hit and abused by a CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport.

Kangana Ranaut's video message

In a statement, Kangana Ranaut said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protests but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?"

As per the CISF constable, she was hurt because of Ranaut's statement as her mother participated in the protests by farmers.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the CISF constable can be heard yelling in Hindi, "Isne byan diya tha na 100-100 Rs ke liye baith ti hai waha pe, meri maa baithi thi (She had given a statement that people sit there for 100 rupees, my mother was sitting there").

The CISF woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended.