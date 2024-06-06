Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, was off to Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Kangana took to her official Instagram account to share pictures of herself sitting inside her car.

Sharing a selfie Kangana wrote, "Delhi calling."

Kangana Ranaut alleges CISF official slapped her at Chandigarh airport

As soon as she reached the airport, during the security check, there was an altercation that happened at the Chandigarh airport.

#JUSTIN: Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut who recently won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, was allegedly slapped by a lady constable of CISF after frisking at the security hold area of the Mohali International Airport.1/2. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/BJnrHcTCRh — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 6, 2024

Several videos of Kangana having a verbal feud with a female CISF officer have surfaced online.

It has been widely reported that a female CISF official at Chandigarh airport slapped Kangana Ranaut.

The CISF officer who sllaped kangana ranaut. pic.twitter.com/A9P6udM21O — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 6, 2024

According to media reports, the CISF officer was upset with Kangana over her remarks on the farmers' protest. The officer has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur and the altercation between her and the actress-turned-politician happened around 3:30 pm. Kangana has not reacted to the incident yet.

According to ANI, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct an investigation.

Kangana has stated that she will file a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kangana reaches Delhi; mobbed by media

After the alleged slap incident, Kangana was mobbed by media persons as she walked out of Delhi airport. She remained tight-lipped and refrained from commenting on the incident.

#WATCH | BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at Delhi airport



A woman constable of CISF allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport during a frisking argument. An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further… pic.twitter.com/EmrYPQgheH — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Kangana Ranaut reacts to getting slapped by CISF personnel

Taking to Instagram stories Kangana said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls from my well-wishers and media about the incident that occurred at the Chandigarh airport. I am fine."

She added, "As soon as I was done with the security check, the female CISF personnel who was in another cabin, was crossing me, I gave her space to move and she came near me and abused me and hit me on my face. I asked her why did she do this. To wich she said she supports farmer's protests. I am safe but my concern is the rise of terrorism in Punjab how do we tackle that?"

Kangana wins Mandi seat

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut being a BJP candidate was against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Kangana, who contested on a BJP ticket from Mandi constituency, defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes. She got a total of 5,37,022 votes.

Singh has contested two assembly elections in the past.