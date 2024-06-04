Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who has been part of films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu, contested this year's Lok Sabha Elections from the Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. This marked her electoral debut.

Kangana Ranaut being a BJP candidate was against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. 24 years old Singh has contested two assembly elections in the past but this is his first bid for a parliamentary seat.

Mandi, one of the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh saw an intense battle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. The result for the seat will be declared after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election concludes today.

Kangana is currently leading by 36,199 votes, with a total of 2,60,289 votes against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh

After trailing in the initial trends, BJP's star candidate Kangana Ranaut has now taken the lead in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh has taken a backseat on his family bastion.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil contestants in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh for BJP, Suresh Gopi in Thrissur, Kerala. Shatrughan Sinha,

Manoj Tiwari (BJP, Northeast Delhi), Ravi Kishan (BJP, Gorakhpur), Pawan Singh (Independent, Karakat), Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram, NDA), Mukesh (CPIM, Kollam), and G Krishna Kumar (BJP, Kollam).

BJP candidate and Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is currently leading by 31,092 votes. She has so far received 2,25,654 votes, while Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh stands second with 1,94,562 votes.

As Bollywood actor Kangana is leading in Mandi, the actor was seen praying ahead of the final Lok Sabha results several images of Kangana have emerged online. Dressed in a pastel saree, Kangana is seen standing in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha.

She also spoke to ANI and said she will stay in her 'janambhoomi' Himachal Pradesh. She said, "Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters. As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here...So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere."

Hema Malini leading from Mathura, while sitting MP Hema Malini has a lead exceeding 1.2 lakh votes

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan is currently leading by 13,494 votes in Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Former actor-fashion model, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and sitting MP Smriti Irani is currently trailing in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Uttar Pradesh, by 32,006 votes, having secured a total of 77,486 votes. Congress candidate Kishori Lal is leading here with a total of 1,09,492 votes.

Shatrughan Sinha trailing by 4,887 votes in Asansol

Here's an update on how the prominent Indian celebrities who ran in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are performing.

(Figures shared by ECI via its official website)

Ranaut has been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for years now, but she officially joined the party earlier this year when her candidature was announced.

Ranuat had written in a social media post on March 24, after her candidature was announced.

"I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.."