Swara Bhasker made a striking appearance at the screening of Smita Patil's Manthan recently. The Tanu Weds Manu actress looked beautiful in a saree. Swara has been away from the public eye ever since the birth of her daughter in September 2023. The Raanjhanaa actress made heads turn with her elegant style.

Swara's post on dressing up motherhood

Swara took to social media to share pictures of herself dressed up and said the meaning of getting glammed up has changed for her. She added that now she looks forward to invitation so she can get dressed and look different apart from her usual pajama. "To be honest, since I became a mom getting glammed up has changed in meaning and import.. it used to be a routine work thing for me, now I sometimes accept invitations just for the opportunity to dress up! It reminds me of what I was and how it was before I became a Mamma," she wrote.

"Today I had a cherished invitation for the premiere of the restored #Manthan a classic film by the legendary #shyambenegal and a wedding after and I grabbed the opportunity to take a break from the T-shirt Pajama routine!" Swara further added. However, many on social media were quick to body shame her.

Comments

"Can someone tell me what has she been eating?" asked a user. "You are not the only one who got married why are you stretching all over?" asked another user. A person was quick to ask if she was pregnant again and many commented on how this could mark the end of her Bollywood career. But, amid all the negativity, there were many who came out to Swara's defence.

"People are commenting as if they don't know she's a mother now! Body changes after giving birth," a comment read. "It's just about looks n all but which impress me more is your personality and thoughts. You are amazing lady!" another comment read. "No matter the weight, she looks graceful as always," a comment read.