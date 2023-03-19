Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception was every bit of a gala affair. From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, many politicos were seen at the event. Swara and Fahad had registered their marriage on February 6, 2023 and began their pre-wedding festivities on March 14. Now, a video of Swara's vidaai has taken over the internet.

Vidaai video

Decked up in a pink lehenga, Swara is seen getting emotional as a person reads out some lines for daughter leaving her mother's home. Swara's mother was also seen tearing up. Fahad Ahmad was seen holding Swara as she broke down. Swara's brother was also seen overwhelmed and father chose to keep himself out of the frame.

Seeing off bestie @ReallySwara on her vidai, an emotionally charged and overwhelming moment for all of us...tough guy, Ishan Bhaskar a.k.a. Abu, in shades for a reason ? and the gruff Commodore @theUdayB chose to remain out of frame. Special thanks to Muba. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uYv8OTs27m — Sinjini (@sinjini_m) March 18, 2023

Netizens troll

"Seeing off bestie @ReallySwara on her vidai, an emotionally charged and overwhelming moment for all of us...tough guy, Ishan Bhaskar a.k.a. Abu, in shades for a reason and the gruff Commodore @theUdayB chose to remain out of frame. Special thanks to Muba," a friend of Swara wrote while sharing the video. While the moment remains an emotional moment for all the daughter's leaving their parents' home after wedding, many on social media didn't mind trolling the actress.

"Here also bad acting, at least somewhere act natural," one user commented. "Overacting," another user wrote. "All set to enter the fridge," a social media user commented. "Halal ready," another social media user said. Many on social media called her crying "acting" and brought in the Hindu – Muslim angle.