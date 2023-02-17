On Thursday evening, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker announced the news of her registered marriage to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on her social media. The actress also hosted an engagement party for her industry friends in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, designer Sandeep Khosla and others arrived for lunch. They were joined by Swara's parents, C Uday Bhaskar and Ira Bhaskar.

Swara and Fahad Ahmad are to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony next month

According to Swara's team, her wedding will take place in Delhi.

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️



Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara ?? https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

The spokesperson of Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad has confirmed that the couple has registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. The wedding celebrations will commence next month in Delhi.

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct

Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. From Kangana Ranaut to Sonam Kapoor several celebs have penned beautiful notes for the actress as she embarks on her new journey.

Good strategy buddy! I see you are a fast learner ????????♥️♥️ https://t.co/LJ0vHuJFSG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Swara Bhasker's old tweet calling Fahad Ahmad 'bhai' resurfaces

Amidst congratulatory messages, an old actress's tweet addressing Fahad as bhai has surfaced online.

In a tweet, which dates back to February 2 this year, Swara jokingly addressed Fahad as 'bhai (brother)', 'miyan (husband)' and 'dost (friend)'.

The tweet read, "Happy birthday Fahad Miyan! May brother's confidence remain intact :) @FahadZirarAhmad Be happy, be settled.. You are getting old, get married now! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year friend!"

This didn't go down well with netizens and the actress was massively trolled

भाई बना जान ? — Ashish Singh BJP ?? (@LifeOfThakurJi) February 16, 2023

Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "Many many congratulations 'brother' on your wedding." "Bhai?" questioned another one. One more also added, "Bhai se hi shadi krli tumne (Did you just marry your brother)?"

Swara and Fahad opted for a court marriage as they submitted papers for the proceedings last month. Announcing the wedding plans, Swara wrote on Twitter, "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours!" "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love," added Fahad.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨? pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Pet parents

Swara revealed she met Fahad during a rally in 2020 and the rest is history. They went from attending protests together to discussions on Twitter and were pet parents to a cat.