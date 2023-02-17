Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad; Looks resplendent in red saree Close
Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad; Looks resplendent in red saree

On Thursday evening, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker announced the news of her registered marriage to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on her social media. The actress also hosted an engagement party for her industry friends in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, designer Sandeep Khosla and others arrived for lunch. They were joined by Swara's parents, C Uday Bhaskar and Ira Bhaskar.

swara

Swara and Fahad Ahmad are to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony next month

According to Swara's team, her wedding will take place in Delhi.

The spokesperson of Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad has confirmed that the couple has registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. The wedding celebrations will commence next month in Delhi.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. From Kangana Ranaut to Sonam Kapoor several celebs have penned beautiful notes for the actress as she embarks on her new journey.

Swara Bhasker's old tweet calling Fahad Ahmad 'bhai' resurfaces 

Amidst congratulatory messages, an old actress's tweet addressing Fahad as bhai has surfaced online.

In a tweet, which dates back to February 2 this year, Swara jokingly addressed Fahad as 'bhai (brother)', 'miyan (husband)' and 'dost (friend)'.

The tweet read, "Happy birthday Fahad Miyan! May brother's confidence remain intact :) @FahadZirarAhmad Be happy, be settled.. You are getting old, get married now! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year friend!"

This didn't go down well with netizens and the actress was massively trolled 

Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "Many many congratulations 'brother' on your wedding." "Bhai?" questioned another one. One more also added, "Bhai se hi shadi krli tumne (Did you just marry your brother)?"

Swara and Fahad opted for a court marriage as they submitted papers for the proceedings last month. Announcing the wedding plans, Swara wrote on Twitter, "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours!" "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love," added Fahad.

Pet parents 

Swara revealed she met Fahad during a rally in 2020 and the rest is history. They went from attending protests together to discussions on Twitter and were pet parents to a cat.

