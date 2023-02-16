Love is in the air! February saw Bollywood celebs announce their wedding, some of them tied the knot, and some renewed their wedding vows. Some announced that they have found their soulmate. On Valentine's Day Prateik Babbar took to social media and announced that he has found love and is dating actress Priya Banerjee.

Swara Bhasker registers marriage with Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad

And now, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and announced that she has tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The actress shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments.

The actress also shared that the couple had registered their marriage in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

Sharing the video she penned a sweet note that reads, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It's chaotic but it's yours! ♥️✨."

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨? pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Fans and friends of Swara from the fraternity flocked to her social media and commented on the actress's new journey.

Check out Swara's engagement pictures

Who is Fahad Ahmad?

As per Fahad's Twitter handle bio is the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing.

Last month, Swara Bhasker had previously taken her fans by surprise with her latest Instagram post.