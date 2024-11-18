Swara Bhasker has landed herself in some hot mess after she posed for a picture with Maulana Sajjad Nomani. Swara met the cleric with her husband Fahad Ahmad, who is a NCP candidate to seek support for him. In the last few months, Nomani has been directing and urging Muslim voters to vote for NCP-Congress-Sena alliance.

While the Anarkali of Aarah actress might have reached upto the Maulana to seek support from him for her husband during elections, the move seems to have backfired. The Raanjhana actress is getting slammed on social media and even trending for posing with the cleric who once made some controversial comments about educating women.

What had Maulana Sajjad Nomani said

Sajjad had once urged every parent not to send their daughters to school and be careless. He had directed his followers to teach girls at home and called sending them to school 'haram'. "If you are a father, a Muslim or a good person, it is Haram to be careless about your daughter," Indiatimes quoted him saying.

"Teach women at home. Don't send them anywhere and find a female teacher," Indiatimes quoted him saying in another clip.

Why is Swara Bhasker getting trolled

Swara is known for being a feminist and lifting the baton for women rights. Fans and followers of the actress were in for a shock to see Bhasker engaging in a meeting with the scholar and seeking support for her husband.

"Why didn't Swara Bhaskar visit Maulana in a short dress!? Why fully covered? No Feminism & women rights here?" asked a user. "Overnight soaked Swara Bhasker," another user commented on her appearance. "#SwaraBhasker always lied like them. She just started dressing like them now," a social media user commented.

"From Trying to Impress #SalmanKhan to Trying to Impress a Maulana, #SwaraBhasker has come a long long way.. !! Kaha gayi wokeness and Feminism?" one more user asked.