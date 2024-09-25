Swara Bhasker recently celebrated her daughter Raabiya's first birthday. Swara got married to politician Fahad Ahmed in February 2023. Their courtship wasn't easy as they came from different backgrounds, religions and even careers.

However, it was their mutual understanding on humanity and equality that eventually brought the two of them together. Swara has, however, admitted that she had a lot of fears before deciding to get married to him.

Cold feet before marrying Fahad

One of those fears included being excluded from Bollywood Diwali parties.

"I did not trust myself at all. I always trusted the wrong people, who mostly let me down. There was also age difference. I just thought it was not possible. It was just too much. And it was really shocking for me, because I am not someone who would care about 'Log kya kahenge', but I was so terrified what my parents, and friends would say if I get married," she said in an interview with Couple of Things.

No more Diwali party invitations

Swara, who has always been vocal about her thoughts on politics, films and pretty much everything under the sun, said she was shocked to think about the way she was feeling. The Raanjhana actress added that the one thought that disturbed her was that she wouldn't be invited to Bollywood parties and Bollywood Diwali parties if she got married to Fahad. However, she later convinced herself that it was okay to feel what she felt before taking the big step.

"The most shocking thing is that I thought ki agar hum saath ho jaaye toh mujhe 'Bollywood parties' mein nahi bulayenge, ya Bollywood Diwali parties mein nahi bulayenge (that if we are together they won't invite me to Bollywood parties... their Diwali parties). This was actually what was coming in my mind, and I couldn't understand why. It was shocking for me because I don't filter my words, I don't care about other people's reactions, I am quite a frank person. So that was very humbling for me. I told myself internally not to deny it. 'Its okay, you are feeling this, feel it.'"