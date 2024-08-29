The Malayalam film industry is shook by the latest revelations in the Hema Committee report. The report lists out various cases of sexual assault and abuse faced by prominent celebrities by other renowned names in Mollywood. Ever since the report has come out, several celebs have come out voicing their opinion on the same. Swara Bhasker has also broken her silence and shared her two cents on the controversy.

Swara shares lengthy post

Sharing a lengthy note, the Tanu Weds Manu actress captioned the post, "I've just got down to reading the findings of the redacted Hema Committee Report and the findings are heartbreaking... and familiar! Here are some thoughts..#sexualharassment #genderviolence #hemacommitteereport." Swara extended her big hug and gratitude to the women who came forward to share their harrowing instances.

Calls it familiar

Bhasker said that she not only has respect for these women but vowed to stand with them in solidarity. "It has been heartbreaking to read the findings of the committee. More heartbreaking because it is familiar. Maybe not every detail and not every nitty gritty but the larger picture of what the women have testified to is all too familiar. Showbiz is and always has been a male-centric industry, a patriarchal power set-up," Swara wrote.

It's also deeply perception-sensitive and risk-averse. Every day of production - shoot days but also pre and post-production days - are days when the meter is running and money is being spent. No one likes a disruption. Even if the disruptor has raised her voice for what is ethically correct. It's so much more convenient and financially practical to just carry on," she further added.

Swara then went on to talk about how successful people in the industry are seen as demi-gods and then every wrong they do is looked away. She further said how when women raise voice, they are labelled as 'trouble makers'. She added that in such cases, those who remain silent are rewarded.

Several actress and females part of the Malayalam film industry came forward with their report of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour by some of the men in the industry. Leading to which, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has dissolved its executive committee.