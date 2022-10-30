Swara Bhasker is one of the most talented actresses we have in the country today. From comedy, satire, emotional to carefree; the diva has shown her versatility and control on her acting chops with her varied performances. One of the most undiplomatic actresses, Swara is known for her bold and unfiltered statements. And while the focus should be on what she does on the big screen, many are more concerned over her looks and her weight.

Swara recently shared some pictures to wish her fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali. And while many loved her traditional look, many couldn't stop themselves from commenting on her weight.

Swara trolled

"Fool gaye ho kaddu ki tarah (looking like a pumpkin)," wrote one user. "Tumhara fiqure boil kiye hue sweet potato jaisa hai. Kidhar se badh raha hai. (Your figure is becoming like sweet potato, extending from every where)," commented another user. "Madam u r !now 45 year old??" another netizen wrote. "You look old and swollen," wrote one more netizen.

But, for every negative comment the picture received, there were thousands of positive ones too. "You are an inspiration," wrote one user. "That is the brightness we needed this Diwali," commented another user. "Gorgeous," "Beautiful," "Rocking," were some more comments on Swara's pictures.

Swara about playing meek role in Jahaan Chaar Yaar

Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The Raanjhana actress played the role of a meek wife. "All my characters have been flamboyant and confident, if not outright strong. This was a chance to play a meek woman, whose whole life is about making sure her husband doesn't get angry. It's about women often dismissed as behenjis. The film tries to re-appropriate the concept, and show how cool, sassy and capable they can be," she said in an interview with a fashion portal.