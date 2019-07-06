The news of Swara Bhasker falling apart from her long-time boyfriend Himanshu Sharma had taken the industry by storm. The two decided to part ways amicably after five years of dating. However, the reason behind their split was not known until now.

According to Spotboye, the trouble in Swara and Himanshu's paradise cropped up when the Veere Di Wedding actress broached the subject of marriage which she didn't know that Himanshu had been avoiding it for a while now. It came as a shock to Swara when Himanshu told her that marriage was never on his mind.

And the reason was enough to make a dent into their relationship and the lovebirds decided to go separate ways from each other.

While Swara is one of Bollywood's most radical and unconventional actresses, Himanshu Sharma is a renowned writer who also has won a National Award for his writing. The duo had started dating during the shoot of Ranjhaana and came closer while filming Tanu Weds Manu. From their romantic getaway to Paris to attending family functions together; the couple always appeared madly-in-love.

And though Swara and Himanshu are currently on talking terms, their split has left them heartbroken.