Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma have parted ways after painting the town red with their relationship for the last five years. Though the reason remains unknown, the report states that the couple parted ways recently.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Swara and Himanshu parted ways amicably and didn't have an ugly fall-out. While Swara is one of Bollywood's most radical and unconventional actresses, Himanshu Sharma is a renowned writer who also has won a National Award for his writing. The duo had started dating during the shoot of Ranjhaana and came closer while filming Tanu Weds Manu. From their romantic getaway to Paris to attending family functions together; the couple always appeared madly-in-love.

Talking about Himanshu, Swara had said, "Yes, we are dating and are happy and committed. Now you know why Himanshu is my favourite dialogue writer. There are no marriage plans right now. We are both busy with our respective careers. To top that, I, for one, am too broke to get married."

Talking about Swara and his plans on getting married, Himanshu had said, "Yes, we are dating each other. We're in a happy space and currently, both of us are concentrating solely on our careers. We haven't thought about marriage as yet, but when the time comes, we will surely take the leap."

Delving deeper into her equation with beau, Swara had said in an interview with SPotboye, "I fight a lot with Himanshu (Sharma, boyfriend, writer), like for one during Raanjhanaa where I kept telling him that he didn't give any space to Zoya's world and ended up making stalking look cute. But at least she does not surrender, which is better than most of our Bollywood films."