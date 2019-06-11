Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has been heavily trolled for her late reaction to the Twinkle Sharma murder case that has rocked the nation for the past few days. The reason for Swara Bhaskar's late tweet on the Twinkle Sharma murder case is that she was holidaying in Russia with family when the incident came to light.

But netizens will have none of it and trolled her asking if there was no Internet in Russia when the actress was vacationing there. Swara Bhaskar was regularly posting pictures from her vacation on social media, so why not tweet about the case? If she was aware of what's happening back in India, that is. She even put up a new profile picture on Twitter on June 6.

After coming back to India on June 11, Swara Bhaskar tweeted, "Just back Frm #Russia after a break. Including social media break! Aligarh news truly horrifying- brutal murder of 2yr old #TwinkleSharma, devastating! Killers must be punished, a precedent set so that such a crime NEVER repeated. My solidarity, sympathy & support to the family."

Swara Bhaskar has been also retweeting articles on the rape and murder cases in the country that happened after the murder of Twinkle Sharma. She is now back and active on Twitter in her activist avatar. But her reaction to the Twinkle Sharma was too late, it seems.

Swara Bhaskar along with her Veere Di Wedding co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were trolled by netizens right after the Twinkle Sharma case. People asked them why they were not holding placards like they did when the brutal gang-rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa occurred in Kathua. There were many Bollywood stars who posted strong reactions to the Twinkle Sharma murder.

While it is not right to give a communal angle to such incidents, netizens continued to troll Swara Bhaskar even after her recent tweet. One Twitter user said, "Yahan bhi acting.....?? Russia me internet kam nhi kar raha tha kya....", while another quipped that it must be cold in Russia so she couldn't tweet.

One of the users compared her to Sunny Leone's heartfelt tweet after the incident, while another said that Swara was happy with the 20 new sarees she'd bought - a dig at her interview before her campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

