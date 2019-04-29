In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Bollywood stars and filmmakers turned out in big numbers to cast their vote at polling booths in Mumbai. As always, Bollywood celebrities woke up early and joined the queue of voters at their designated polling booth. They did not forget to pose for pictures with their inked finger, thus sending out a message to voters in Mumbai and the nation to go out and cast their ballot.

Those spotted at polling booths in Mumbai included Aamir Khan Kiran Rao, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan (with little Taimur Ali Khan in tow), Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Farah Khan, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, Richa Chadha, Emraan Hashmi, Pooja Bedi, Twinkle Khanna, and many others.

Congress leaders Priya Dutt and Urmila Matondkar were also seen outside the booth with an inked finger. Actor Anupam Kher, a staunch supporter of the BJP, was also seen. Television actors like Gautam Rode and many others were also present at the polling booths.

Aamir Khan also told the media a joke on the US elections, explaining why the voter is important.

Bollywood is divided in their votes this election with some celebrities openly supporting and even contesting and campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while others have made a public plea to voters to not vote for the BJP and its allies.

Take a look at some early pictures and videos of Bollywood celebrities at polling booths in Mumbai.

