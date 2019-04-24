Arjun Rampal broke the Internet on Tuesday, April 23 when he revealed that he is going to be having a baby with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades! The Bollywood actor-producer and his South African model girlfriend have been dating for a while now, and are soon going to make it official, with the baby's arrival being announced!

Arjun Rampal wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white picture of Gabriella and he, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby ". As soon as he made the announcement, his social media handles were filled with congratulatory messages from friends, fans and well-wishers.

Arjun Rampal divorced his wife Mehr Jessia, a former supermodel, in 2018. The couple has two daughters. Arjun and Mehr were married to each other for 20 years before their separation and then divorce. "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey," the couple had said in a statement.

After his separation, Arjun Rampal was linked to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, but denied the rumour, tweeting "Some mornings start with freshly brewed coffee, others with freshly stirred link ups! Right now it's just my cuppa and me...".

There were also strong rumours of Arjun Rampal's alleged liaison with designer Sussanne Roshan, especially after she separated from and later divorced her superstar husband Hrithik Roshan. The rumours were slammed by Sussanne Roshan, who is still great friends with Hrithik and takes care of their kids together.

On Valentine's Day 2019, Arjun Rampal posted a picture with Gabriella on Instagram, saying, "Spread the love. Happy Valentines to all. #valentines". We wish Arjun and Gabriella a hearty congratulations on their baby, and their new life together!