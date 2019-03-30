Arjun Rampal may have been in the news of late for his alleged affair with Gabriella Demetriades after getting divorced with wife Mehr but there are more than two sides to his personality. Apart from being a passionate actor, a party animal, a deep thinker and an advisor, Arjun is also a doting father to his two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra. The 46-year-old showed his yet another side of being a family man as well when he introduced his 17-year-old daughter Mahikaa to the world of social media.

Sharing a stunning image of Mahikaa, a proud Arjun, who is also a man of few words, showed off his unconditional love to his daughter wondering how time flies and kids grow up in a blink of an eye. In the picture, Mahikaa was looking ravishing in red one shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit while daddy Arjun was looking dapper in grey suit. "All grown up this love of mine ♥️ love you @mahikaarampal #daddysgirl," Arjun captioned the image.

The moment Arjun uploaded the picture with his daughter Mahikaa on Instagram, online users couldn't stop gushing about how the father-daughter duo looked stunning together. Many people said that the duo looked more like siblings adding how Arjun has aged gracefully. Mahikaa, on the other hand, has always been away from the limelight but it looks like daddy is looking forward to introduce her into the world of glitz and glamour as well.

Take a look.

In June, Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Rampal announced that they are parting ways, putting an end to their 20 years of marriage. Although they did not mention the reason for their split, Arjun and Mehr requested privacy to adjust to the changes in the life and said they won't speak any further about it.

"After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey," the couple said in the statement.