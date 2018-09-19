After announcing his separation with wife Mehr, it looks like Paltan actor Arjun Rampal has found solace in Gabriella Demetriades who is reportedly dating him.

Last week, the two rumoured lovebirds flew off to Europe for a much-needed holiday and spend some 'we time' together without letting anyone know about it. They documented their stress buster vacation in pictures and uploaded it on their respective Instagram pages.

A couple of weeks ago, Arjun Rampal had suffered an awful injury ahead of the release of his film Paltan.

Sarah Todd, runner-up of 2014 series of Masterchef Australia, posted a photo while sharing a drink with Arjun. Their pictures from the holiday destination have now sparked rumours of them dating after divorce with Mehr Rampal. Scroll down for pictures.

In June, Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Rampal announced that they are parting ways, putting an end to their 20 years of marriage. Although they did not mention the reason for their split, Arjun and Mehr requested privacy to adjust to the changes in the life and said they won't speak any further about it.

Apparently, Arjun and Mehr had ended their marriage six months ago before the announcement of their separation but they were waiting for their daughters Mahikaa and Myra to come to terms before making it official.

"After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey," the couple said in the statement.

Arjun and wife Mehr had a patchy relationship in the last few months that followed their divorce. She was left traumatised after she learnt that her husband was in touch with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and suspected they were still meeting secretly, reports claimed.

Earlier, Arjun's closeness with Sussanne was being blamed as one of the reasons for Hrithik-Sussanne split. It now looks like his past has come to haunt him as he later divorced his wife.