Three days after toddler Twinkle Sharma went missing in Aligarh her mutilated and burnt body was found in a dumping ground in Tappal, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, on June 2. Twinkle, aged between 2.5 to 3 years, was brutally murdered by accused Mohammed Zahid, according to reports. The motive behind the murder was a meagre sum of Rs 10,000 that Twinkle's parents owed Zahid.

Bollywood has reacted with shock after the 2.5-year-old's murder in Aligarh. Zahid and his accomplice Aslam were arrested on June 4 by the Aligarh Police, who have as of now ruled out rape. Zahid reportedly admitted to killing the child by choking her with a dupatta (stole). The child's partially burnt body was found in a bag with her eyes gouged out.

The murder has sent shockwaves across the country, with some people giving a communal angle to it, including actress Koena Mitra. Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, Sidharth Malhotra, Gul Panag and some others have reacted strongly to the heinous act.

Here's what they have said on Twitter:

Raveena Tandon: The horrible, barbaric rape,murder of a 3 year old In Aligarh,the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body,depraved evil,inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! #justicefortwinkle @smritiirani #twinklesharma.

Abhishek Bachchan: Just so disgusted and angered hearing about #TwinkleSharma. How can somebody even think of doing such a thing?!?! Speechless....

Ayushmann Khurrana: This is inhuman and barbaric.. My prayers for her family. Justice must be served! #TwinkleSharma.

Sidharth Malhotra: Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma.

Gul Panag: That we live in a country where even toddlers aren't safe, fills me with horror. That #TwinkleSharma had a her life snatched away in this cruel, barbaric manner, makes me feel capital punishment is not enough for the sick, depraved culprit who did this to her.

Sunny Leone: Im sorry Twinkle that you had to you live in a world where Humans no longer understand Humanity!!!! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel !!!! #ImSorry.

The Aligarh Police is posting latest updates on the case on social media. The latest Aligarh Police statement on the Twinkle Sharma murder case is as follows.