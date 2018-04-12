The horrific ordeal of Kathua rape and murder case has left the entire nation in a state of shock. Appalled by the shocking incident, a number of netizens including Bollywood celebrities have come out demanding justice for the 8-year-old Asifa, who was kidnapped, brutally raped for days and finally murdered.

Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chaddha were among others, who took to social media to vent out their anger over the incident.

Farhan tweeted: "Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human. If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing."

For the uninitiated, Asifa, a nomadic Muslim Bakharwal girl, was abducted from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area, January 10 while she was grazing the horses. The child was held captive at a temple, where she was sedated, gang-raped repeatedly, kept without food and eventually murdered.

In fact, according to a Times Now report, investigators said that the 8-year-old was gang-raped 'one last time' before she was being hit twice with a stone to ensure she was dead.

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police reportedly filed two separate charge sheets against the eight accused persons.