The horrific ordeal of Kathua rape and murder case has left the entire nation in a state of shock. Appalled by the shocking incident, a number of netizens including Bollywood celebrities have come out demanding justice for the 8-year-old Asifa, who was kidnapped, brutally raped for days and finally murdered.
Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chaddha were among others, who took to social media to vent out their anger over the incident.
Farhan tweeted: "Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human. If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing."
For the uninitiated, Asifa, a nomadic Muslim Bakharwal girl, was abducted from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area, January 10 while she was grazing the horses. The child was held captive at a temple, where she was sedated, gang-raped repeatedly, kept without food and eventually murdered.
In fact, according to a Times Now report, investigators said that the 8-year-old was gang-raped 'one last time' before she was being hit twice with a stone to ensure she was dead.
The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police reportedly filed two separate charge sheets against the eight accused persons.
Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country. https://t.co/V8tKoo6viX— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 12, 2018
A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018
We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.
‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao
April 12, 2018
All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018
Nothing justifies rape/murder of a https://t.co/XoZAXMJEYx dare they use cow-slaughter as an EXCUSE when the act was performed in a TEMPLE?These people are FAKE HINDUS,they are a disgrace to the religion. Shame on ALL those who defend them. #MeToo @SwatiJaiHind https://t.co/2N7eLChuXw— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 11, 2018
LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS,we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn’t for sale.Hopefully bad PR may get the administration to act?Also,a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance ? https://t.co/mGEOfZjxzy— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018
#Asifa pic.twitter.com/CpsaqMWKYe— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 12, 2018