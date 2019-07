Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker are set to break the taboos around homosexuality with their roles as romantic lovers in Faraz Arif Ansari's upcoming movie Sheer Khurma.

Divya Dutta is one actress whose filmography boasts of a wide range of characters, and she has portrayed each one with equal finesse. Now the actress is about to add another feather in her portfolio with Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Khurma, in which she and Swara Bhasker will play romantic partners.

Sheer Khurma, which also stars veteran actress Surekha Sikri, traces the journey of a queer woman searching for a sense of belonging, an identity and acceptance from her family.

When asked about having Dutta on board, Faraz revealed that she was his only choice even while writing the film. He said, "Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, and already saw her playing this role."

While many actors would not even consider playing an LGBTQIA+ protagonist, Divya Dutta revealed that she had no reservations about taking up this role' because of the rapport she shares with Faraz. The actress said, "I have worked with him previously and I know what he has to offer."

Divya Dutta added, "For me, this is not just a film. It's a story about relationships – including this woman's with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society. I took up this role because I wanted to challenge myself as an actor and discover another side of me."

Talking about her co-stars, Divya Dutta said, "I am in good hands, as I have Swara and Surekha ji as my co-actors, who are equally fabulous. I always wanted to share a screen with them. It is going to be lovely to bring in all the emotions of women who are in this and find a way to strike a balance in society."