Swara Bhasker surprised everyone by announcing her wedding with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on February 16. The Anaarkali of Aarah actress' wedding news brought a lot of excitement and joy to her fans and followers. But for many, it also opened gates to a lot of memes and jokes. Swara's old tweet, referring to her now husband as "Bhai" had then taken over the internet.

Fahad breaks his silence

And now, Fahad Ahmad has reacted to the whole controversy around the "bhai" tweet. Fahad wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to that right wingers have now agreed that Hindu and Muslims can be brothers and sisters. He added that now they must also accept that husband and wife can joke too. Swara gave everyone a pleasant surprise by sharing a video montage of her relationship with the political leader and how love blossomed between the two.

जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे :) @FahadZirarAhmad

खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो! ??????

Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2023

Swara's declaration of love

"Three cheers for the Special Marriage Act (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists and gives love a chance... The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege," Bhasker had written while announcing her marriage.

Jokes a part



संघियों ने यह तो माना



हिन्दू-मुस्लिम भाई बहन हो सकते है



बस यह और मान लो पति पत्नी मज़ाक़ भी कर सकते है…… — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 19, 2023

Reacting to her wedding news, Swara's Tanu Weds Manu co-star, Kangana Ranaut had wished her happiness. "You both look happy and blessed that's God's grace... marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities..." Prior to this, the two often used to get into indirect arguments on social media.