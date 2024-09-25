Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child Raabiyaa on September 23 last year.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. The same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raabiyaa.

Inside Swara Bhasker- Fahad Ahmad's daughter Raabiyaa's first birthday

On September 23, Swara and Fahad celebrated their daughter Raabiyaa's first birthday. Swara took to her social media and shared a sneak peek of her daughter's birthday celebrations.

From cakes, balloons, and celebrations to enjoying a merry-go-round ride, Swara and Fahad celebrated their baby girl's birthday with much zeal and enthusiasm.

Amid a slew of pictures, a photo shows doting parents Swara and Fahad Ahmad trying to blow out the candles and cut her birthday cake.

In another picture, Swara was seen holding her daughter in one arm and a white pigeon in the other. Sharing the post, Swara wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter, saying, "Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday, darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year, and every day you are more delightful than you've ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say 'Mumma' :)" Notably, Swara hasn't revealed the face of Raabiyaa in any of the pictures.

Swara wore a chic white outfit, and her husband wore a black T-shirt paired with jeans.

Swara was body-shamed for her weight gain, however, the actor's fans came out in support. Some compared her to other celebs who embraced motherhood and still are fit.

A fan came to her rescue and said, "People fat-shaming a new mom must've dropped from the sky, cuz that's motherless behaviour."

Swara during a podcast on a Couple of Things - with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, shared when was the first time she met Fahad.

Swara said in Hindi, "I went to the protest site all by myself. When I reached the gate, I could not even see where the stage was. Then I reached and started asking who is Fahad here. Then one guy said that person is Fahad. Someone who was wearing a dirty yellow t-shirt, and he was standing with his back in front of me, cinematically speaking, like a back shot. He was fixing the mic. I went up to him and was like, 'Hi, Fahad. I'm Swara.' He just turned around and was like, 'Aa gaye na, bolna hai, bolna hai (Oh you're here! You have to speak!).' There was no hi, hello. He was clear with his agenda as to what he was doing."