'Did Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai ignore each other?': Netizens think so as they pose separately with global brand ambassadors at Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is a new entrant to the L'Oréal family. The actor made her debut at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Needless to say, the actor looked as stunning as ever as she walked the runway.

What did Alia wear?

Alia wore a metallic silver bustier which she paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit. She accessorised her look with chunky rectangular hoops. Her eye makeup was silverish and metallic. Alia waved, smiled, and showed her heart to the audience and gave flying kisses as she made her Paris runway debut.

Alia Bhatt walked the ramp along with American star Andie MacDowell during the show "Walk Your Worth" at Palais Garnier.

Netizens loved Alia's poise and grace but were unimpressed with her facial expressions and walk.

A user wrote, "No one is noticing Alia . Aishwarya is rocking right in the front ."

Another mentioned, "Kendal owns the stage, nobody was even noticing her."

The third one said, "She is not even visible."

A video that has gone viral shows Aishwarya, Alia and other brand ambassadors on stage. Aishwarya was enjoying, while Alia was seen clapping. Neither Alia nor Aishwarya greeted each other on the stage.

Work Front

Alia will be seen in "Jigra", which is released on October 11. Alia shared the trailer on her social media and mentioned: "Sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do. Happy birthday pops/g-pa there's no one like you".

'Jigra' is helmed by director Vasan Bala. The teaser of the film has completely shaken the internet with its power-packed setup as Alia steps into the action arena to save her brother.

Jigra will be clashing with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer- 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. 'Jigra' also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles.

Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Shiv Rawail's directorial titled 'Alpha' alongside 'Munjya' fame actor Sharvari Wagh. 'Alpha' is the first female-based espionage thriller in the 'YRF Spy Universe'. The project has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.