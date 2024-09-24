Global brand ambassador of Loreal, Aishwarya Rai has been taking the runaway by storm with her walk. For over two decades, former Miss Wolrd has slayed at the Paris Fashion Week and once again on Monday night, Aishwarya made a head-turning appearance at Paris Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for loreal.

'Dirty dressing, looks like a curtain': Aishwarya Rai's satin off-shoulder red maxi ballon outfit disappoints; fans impressed with her grace, face card

Aishwarya Rai paints the town red in the red off-shoulder gown. However, her ravishing red outfit failed to impress yet again.

Aishwarya Rai wore a red satin dress off-the-shoulder outfit, the floor-length cape sleeves had slits for the arms, a cinched bubble hem with pleats, and a flowy silhouette.

Make-up

Aishwarya opted for a sleek, winged eyeliner. She ditched her sleek open tresses and instead pulled off open soft wavy tresses and opted for bright red lipstick from the brand.

There were loud cheers as Aishwarya came on the ramp.

But netizens weren't happy with Aishwarya's PFW look and called out the designers for never giving her the best looks. Despite the failed outfit, it was Aishwarya's charm that lit up the stage.

A user wrote, "No matter how hideously her stylists dress her up, her FACE CARD never fails."

Another wrote, 'Her stylists did get dirty yet again."

The third one mentioned, "Who else could carry this curtain with so much grace as she did? I'm not even a fan but this woman keeps walking up there with just the right amount of confidence."

The fourth one mentioned, "That face card....that aura....tht stadium.... that personality....and those eyes...❤️ No body to replace....thats why she is who she is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,"

A fan mentioned, "Can Rhea Kapoor style her already?! For god's sake pls!"

When did Aishwarya arrive with her daughter?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Paris Fashion Week along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Netizens were curious to know about the absence of Abhishek Bachchan. Before Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended SIIMA in Dubai.