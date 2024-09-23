Bollywood actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai is a gloab ambassador for luxury brand L'Oreal. The actor along with her daughter attended the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week woth her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She took the runway by storm at the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week 2024.

'Worst outfit, she should Exercise': Aishwarya Rai body shamed for wearing long overcoat as she arrives for Paris Fashion Week with daughter Aaradhya

A video of Aishwarya arriving in the city with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan has gone viral.

The viral clip shows Aishwarya laughing and waving at paps as she enters the venue. Aaradhya who accompined her mother also smiled and waved at the paps. Aaradhya looked cute in a pink sweatshirt and black jeans as she walked alongside her mother. Aishwarya.

For the media inetractions, Aishwarya was dressed in a multi-coloured overcoat and left her hair left open. The actor, who was in news for not wearing her wdding ring, shut the trolls and beativity surrounding her marriage as she was flaunted her wedding ring, this has ended all speculation regarding a rift in her marriage.

Netizens reactions

Aishwarya was brutally trolled for her outfit and was also body-shamed brutally. The social media trolls were nasty and advised former miss world to focus on diet and exercise.

A user mentioned, "I don't understand why she always chooses boxie dresses."

Another mentioned, "What's wrong with her stylist, why she choose this outfit for her. Looks like "mohale ki designer" made it. She has a beautiful body she needs to change her stylist."

The third one mentioned, "Why she dressed like that, her dressing sense getting bad day by day."

Some netizens also mentioned that her daughter is also accpipiny her and why isn't her daugtehr not going to scholl.

A user wrote, "Your daughter is not studying why are you taking every where looking annoyed."

Aishwarya Rai was also seen interacting with her the media in one of the videos.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news since the duo arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July. Abhishek posed with his family. While Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Since then, the couple hasn't made any joint appearance,.

Before Paris Fashion week, the actor attended SIIMA awards along with her daughter.

