Maharashtra elections: Swara Bhaskar raises crowdfunding campaign for husband Fahad Ahmad as he joins NCP(SP) fielded from Anushkti Nagar

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad was the 'Yuva' neta of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Last week Fahad joined the Nationalist Congress Party. The party has pitted him from Anushakti Nagar seat against Sana Malik of NCP (Ajit Pawar).

While addressing a press conference here, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil said, "Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. People want us to give a chance to such leaders. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency."

Speaking on his candidature from the Anushakti Nagar seat in the Maharashtra polls, Fahad said that he is thankful to NCP chief Sharad Pawar for asking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that they want to announce his name as a candidate from NCP-SCP.

"Sharad Pawar is also a socialist leader and I am thankful to him that he has asked Akhilesh Yadav if they want to announce my name as a candidate from NCP-SCP," he said.

As the Maharastra election will be held this month, actor Swara Bhasker has sought financial help from voters for her husband Fahad Ahmad's election campaign. Fahad Ahmad has started an online crowdfunding campaign, the link to which Swara has shared on social media. Swara said, "Please donate to support a committed, progressive and educated young man in politics."

Swara Bhasker shared the link of the crowdfunding on 'X' and wrote, "My husband Fahad Ahmad is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Election from Anushakti Nagar. This is his crowdfunding campaign. Please donate to support a committed, progressive, educated young man in politics."

Swara Bhasker expressed gratitude to the NCP (Sharad Pawar) leadership for giving Fahad Ahmad a ticket in the election.

Fahad Ahmad has set a target of Rs 35 lakh. He has mentioned that PAN is mandatory for those who want to donate more than Rs 20,000. So far Rs 98,612 has been received from donations by 64 people. There are 13 days left to donate before the campaign ends. The crowdfunding campaign will end on November 19.

Fahad Ahmad will be facing Sana Malik from the rival NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

When the official announcement was made, Swara Bhasker posted on X, "New kid on the block!! Huge thanks to Sharad Pawar Saab, Supriya Sule ma'am, Akhilesh Yadav ji, and Abu Asim Azmi Saab for their graciousness and for giving Fahad Ahmad this opportunity. He's a good egg and won't let you down. Let's gooooo!"