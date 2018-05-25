Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is indeed one cool dad to be around. The Thor: Ragnarok star, brother of actor Liam Hemsworth, has gone viral on social media for his epic dance moves.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the 34-year-old actor shared a video of him crazily dancing and lip-syncing to Miley's 2013 hit number Wrecking Ball along with his three kids — daughter India Rose, 6, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 4.

Miley Cyrus is engaged to Chris' younger brother, Liam Hemsworth.

Hemsworth captioned the video and tagged Cyrus and his brother as well. He wrote: "What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor"

Soon after, Cyrus reposted the video. In the video, more than the Avengers: Infinity Wars actor, his pooch's excitement grabbed attention. The video has gone viral on every social media earning more than one million views on Twitter and Instagram at the time of writing this article.

A fan on Twitter responded, "if my husband isn't fun like this i don't want em," while another tweeted, "Never before seen footage of what Thor was up to during Civil War."

A few months ago, the older Hemsworth hinted at Liam and Miley's relationship during an interview with SiriusXM.

"I always just expected her to put on a show and bang a few songs out but she never does. I'm insisting constantly. I'm like, 'When's the performance coming?' But she's just a lot of fun," he said.

Check out the video: