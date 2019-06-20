President Ramnath Kovind's speech addressing both houses of the Parliament in a joint session on Thursday morning was attended by all political leaders including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

While President Kovind explained what the newly elected BJP government should focus on, and its objectives for the next five years, the camera caught Rahul Gandhi not paying attention to the President's speech but was browsing his phone.

Habitual offender @RahulGandhi does it again! Sitting on the first bench in the parliament he's curtly ignoring the President's speech. Repeatedly showing disrespect to even the biggest constitutional positions only shows his superiority complex! pic.twitter.com/Top8OoFOpU — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) June 20, 2019

The Congress President, who lost by a thumping a massive margin in the recently held general elections, was sitting next to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and was concentrating on his phone, not paying heed to what Kovind was saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders were also in attendance.

President Kovind began his speech congratulating all lawmakers, who had taken their oaths and wished them all the best.

He had said, "In this Lok Sabha more than half MPs are first-time lawmakers, the number of women MPs is at an all-time high at 78. This is unprecedented. It represents New India."

He added, "In this Lok Sabha elections, more than 61 crore citizens cast their vote and set a new record. The people of India gave a clear mandate. The government is working for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

In his speech, Kovind emphasised on the need for women empowerment, and more importantly, the safety of women.

He had said, "To ensure equal rights for every sister and daughter in the country, eradication of practices like Triple Talaq and nikah halala is necessary. I would request all members to extend their support to these efforts to make the lives of our sisters and daughters more dignified and improved."