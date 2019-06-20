The United Nations declared June 21 as International Day for Yoga on December 11, 2014, at the recommendation of PM Narendra Modi. Modi wanted it to be on this particular day since it is the Summer Solstice and the longest day in the year.

The idea was first introduced in the United Nations General Assembly by Indian ambassador to UN Asoke Mukerji and 177 nations unanimously agreed to it, joining as co-sponsors. This is the highest number of countries agreeing to a resolution in the UNGA.

What is the theme for Yoga Day 2019?

The theme for the International Yoga Day 2019 is Climate Action. At the United Nations, yoga day will be celebrated on June 20, Thursday with 'Yoga with Gurus'. A panel discussion will take place on June 21.

"Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness," the UN was quoted as saying.

A mass yoga session lead by PM Modi and other political leaders will be held in Ranchi. Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other senior ministers will join PM Modi and 18,000 other people in the mass yoga session. The event will take place at Prabhat Tara ground.