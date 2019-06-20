In a customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the historic Central Hall.

He congratulated the newly elected MPs and said that the new government is committed to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'. Congratulating the Election Commission, officials and security personnel involved in holding the national elections, President Kovind said the government is moving ahead to create a strong, secure and inclusive India.

Highlights: