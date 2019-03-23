A visibly frail and distraught, Shareefa Bano is invoking Allah's name, Prophet's sayings to convince a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba militants who have held hostage her 12-year-old son, Atif Ahmad Mir inside their house in Bandipora town of North Kashmir.

"For the sake of Allah, his prophet, release my son. I used to feed you, people. What is wrong with you," Shareefa is seen telling the militants at an encounter site metres away from the house where the LeT militants are holed up along with the minor boy.

The video of the helpless mother pleading before the LeT militants has gone viral on social media.

Atif Ahmad Mir was killed during an encounter that lasted for more than 48 hours in North Kashmir along with the two Lashkar militants Ali and Hubaib who were from Pakistan. Atif was held hostage by the militants after they sneaked into their house. Nearly a dozen family members managed to escape from the house after the security personnel cordoned off the area and attacked the militants inside the house.

However, 12 years old Atif and his uncle Abdul Hamid couldn't escape. Hamid still managed to run from the captivity but the minor boy couldn't. The Senior Superintendent Police, Bandipora, said, there were repeated announcements from the local mosques trying to convince the militants to release Atif. Another video, which shows young Atif's father, Mohammad Shafi pleading before militants to release their son also went viral. "Please release my son. This is not Jihad ( holy war), This Jahallat (ignorance," he said.

The Senior Superintendent, Police, Rahul Malik told the First Post that they waited for nine hours for the militants to release Atif, but that could not be achieved.

Soon, the CRPF and J&K Police launched a joint operation and bombed the house. Three bodies were recovered from the site including that of 12 year old Atif. The police put the blame on militants saying that they killed Atif before the bombing took place.

The residents in the area said that they could see the wanted LeT militant Ali appearing along with Atif on one of the doors of the house.

Outrage against militants in Kashmir over minor boy's killing

The killing of 12 year old boy Atif has sparked outrage from all quarters including mainstream politicians, separatist leaders and human rights organisations in the valley.

I wish there was as much outrage in Kashmir against militants when they take a young boy hostage as there is when security forces are accused of human rights violations. https://t.co/bsjzJdVrXh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 22, 2019

Atif (12) was killed during the encounter at Hajin when the house in which militants were hiding was destroyed by armed forces. Atif was held hostage by militants. Militants & armed forces are both responsible for this murder. Surely militants are accused of a horrible crime. — Khurram Parvez (@KhurramParvez) March 22, 2019

A minor held hostage during an encounter has been killed in Bandipore. Innocent civilians who are struggling to make ends meet have become casualties in the war between militants & armed forces. There is no method in this madness & the future looks bleak. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 22, 2019