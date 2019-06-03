Trinamool Congress (TMC) president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the rivalry between her party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the next level on Thursday night, May 30. She had reportedly stormed into a BJP office in Naihati area of the North 24 Parganas and painted her party symbol on the wall.

On the night of the incident, she broke open the BJP office claiming that it belonged to TMC. According to her, it was captured by supporters of Arjun Singh, a BJP MP who won from Barrackpore in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Jungalirajya in westBengal@MamataOfficial captured a BJP office and painted her party symbol?@MamataOfficial you are in need of psychiatrist and kilpauk mental hospital at chennai is ready to give you hospitality?@AmitShah ji see this intolerant act #savebengalsavedemocracy pic.twitter.com/IUd6UjDGJ8 — swathi chintala?? (@Swathi_Abvp) June 3, 2019

Banerjee painted Trinamool Congress' name and its symbol – flowers and grass over the saffron walls, reports India Today.

While Mamata was painting over the BJP office, PM Modi was taking his oath as the Prime Minister for the second time. Modi had sent an invitation to Banerjee to attend the ceremony which she accepted at first. However, she later declined saying, "The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party that uses it as an opportunity to score political points."

During the same visit to Naihati, Banerjee came across BJP supporters who had shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' at her convoy. Angered, she got out of the car and severely criticised them.

She said, "Come here you BJP criminals. If you have guts come in front of me." She added, "There is a limit of indecent behaviour. I was travelling in a vehicle. These people wearing BJP's headband started abusing me and tried to attack my vehicle."

Mamata Banerjee painting over the BJP office comes after news reports stating that many TMC properties have been converted into BJP units by members of the latter forcefully capturing them.