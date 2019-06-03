The fifth and current National Security Advisor (NSA) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajit Doval, has been given a cabinet rank for his contributions towards national security.

The appointment for his role as the union cabinet minister rank has been declared for 5 years. The 74-year-old Doval will continue as NSA. He has played many crucial roles in leading India's security problems, including the safe return of the 46 nurses who were trapped in Iraq, following the capture of Mosul by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in June 2014.

Doval has held some major credits including the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (2004-05). He was also the mastermind behind the Balakot airstrike carried out in Pakistan on 26t February 2019.

