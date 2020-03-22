Even though all the Bollywood celebrities have locked themselves down, in the self-quarantine zone, the actors are getting creative and using this quarantine period to learn new skills or polish them. Actress Hina Khan is one of the celebrities who are constantly active on social media and has something or the other to share with her fans.

Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram wherein Hina can be seen cleaning the floor of her house. Despite being an accomplished actress, Hina did not shy away from doing the daily chores.

She gave a tribute to all mothers in a unique manner by sharing the video. In the clip, we can see Hina's brother cleaning utensils, her father cleaning the toilets while she is sweeping the floors.

The 32-year actress captioned her video as, "Since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all."

"A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint," Hina added.

Being as creative as possible, the actress said that she wants to entertain her fans even in such a drastic situation where we all are lockdown in our homes because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She further wrote, "And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined... this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times especially because now we're home and well-rested..Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day."

Earlier, Hina Khan also had shared a video taking the Safe Hands Challenge which is going viral on social media nowadays. Posting her take on the challenge she wrote, "The single most important way to stay safe from Covid-19 is washing hands with any soap for a minimum 20 seconds."

And now 'Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata hai' fame actress also lent her support towards PM Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' by appealing her fans to stay home safe.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in web series in 'Damaged 2' in 2019 cited as one of most successful shows on the app and was also spotted playing the leading lady in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' in 2020 featuring Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.