Hina Khan will soon make her digital debut with web series Damaged 2. The series will also see actor Shekhar Suman's son Adhyanyan Suman opposite Hina. The makers of the web series released the teaser on Tuesday, January 7, and going by the short clip, Damaged 2 seems to be intriguing.

The teaser gives a short glimpse of what the audience can expect from it. Hina Khan aka Gauri Batra owns a guest house and the co-owner of the guest house is Adhyayan Suman aka Akash Batra. Everything seemed fine in the guest house until a little girl staying at the guest house goes missing. The teaser doesn't reveal whether it's a murder mystery or a horror story but it is expected to keep the audience hooked to their seats.

The clip also gives a glimpse of Hina going bold on screen. This is the first time Komolika of television will be seen exposing on screen. Viewers can also expect some steamy scenes between the actress and Adhyanyan.

The web-series will start streaming on Hungama Play from January 14.

Hina's stardom

Meanwhile, Hina, who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, never fails to tease her fans hot and sensuous pictures of hers. The fashionista's outfits and workout pics are an inspiration to her million fans worldwide. Recently, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was ranked the Third Sexiest Asian Woman of 2019 by a UK-based weekly newspaper, beating some Bollywood A-listers including Katrina Kaif.

Besides Damaged 2, Hina has a list of films and web shows in the pipeline. Last year, she had made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 to promote her film Lines. Post that, she started shooting for her next– Wish List, which will see her paired opposite a UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and is directed by Rahat Kazmi. She will also star in Vikram Bhatt's thriller Hacked soon.