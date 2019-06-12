Hina Khan left her fans disappointed when she bid goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she played the iconic role of Komolika. While the reason for Hina's exit was her prior film commitments, the actress at the time of her exit had revealed to the media that she was still unsure whether to go on a break or quit the show completely.

Moreover, the makers had shown Hina's exit from the show in a mysterious manner hinting that she might return. It was shown that Komolika tried to kill Prerna but tripped and fell instead. Although Anurag tried to save her, Komolika after realising that he didn't love her, fell into the water. To add to this, Komolika's body couldn't be recovered by the divers.

And recently, Hina shared a story on Instagram where she wrote the quote, "Picture Abhi Baki Hai Mere Dost". The picture was a snapshot from one of the scenes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she can be seen along with co-actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

With this, it seems Hina will probably return on the show. The gorgeous actress had made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 to promote her film Lines. Post that, she started shooting for her next– Wish List - the day she left French Riviera. Hina has an extended European schedule for Wish List, which will see her paired opposite a UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Meanwhile, the first look of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj was out recently and fans are going gaga over his salt and pepper look. Many of the ardent viewers of the show have expressed their excitement about Karan's character and how he will bring a storm in Anurag (Parth) and Prerna's (Erica) lives. The team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon fly down to Switzerland to shoot Mr Bajaj's entry in the show.