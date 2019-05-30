Hina Khan, who made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the promotion of her debut film Lines, is surely proving her dedication towards work.

The actress has started shooting for her next– Wish List - the day she left French Riviera. Hina has an extended European schedule for Wish List, which will see her paired opposite a UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the film is about a couple who learns that one of them is suffering from an incurable disease and has very little time to live. So, the couple embarks for a trip to enjoy life to the fullest.

"Hina Khan's role is very different from Lines in which she played a simple girl from Kashmir," the source said.

Confirming the news, the actress said: "It's a touching film with a strong message, being shot in some of the most beautiful locations in Europe. As someone who loves to travel, it's a treat as I'm getting to explore the best of Europe."

Speaking about her character, Hina said that the girl is like her in many ways. "She's a workaholic who cheers everyone around her with her positivity. The film deals with regular issues and choices but in inspirational ways and offering a new perspective," Hina concluded.

Hina made a spell-bound debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 wearing a shimmery grey gown by Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad. Her pictures from the red carpet have gone viral on the internet with millions praising her for her big outing.

However, Jitesh Pillai, a popular film magazine editor, chose to mock Hina's Cannes appearance on social media. Sharing Hina's picture from the red carpet, the editor commented on whether Cannes has become Chandivali with a question mark.

While many of her colleagues came to her rescue and bashed Pillai, Hina too gave a befitting reply to the editor. Perhaps, Hina's tweet brought some kind of realisation and Pillai took to Instagram to state that his comment was misconstrued and apologised the actress.