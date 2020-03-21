The social media now brims with videos and posts relating to the COVID-19 macabre. Seems like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also all set to advise the public more seriously this time. With his latest upload on Twitter, the PM has yet again taken to the social media platform to share an awareness video on how easily one can spread the novel coronavirus.

The prime minister has even urged the people to come to the forefront sharing more of such videos and posts without any hesitation.

The viral tweet

Modi has shared the innovative video under the caption "Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives. Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCorona."

An absolute awareness on the viral infection

The video clip of about 57 seconds, begins with a man entering a lift as he sneezes covering his face with his hands. After this, he uses the same hands, which now have droplets, to press the button on the lift. The video then continues to show how a cycle thus forms and how the virus eventually spreads from one person to another quite easily.

In the end of the clip, the same person is seen using a handkerchief instead of his hands this time, to cover his mouth while sneezing; depicting how one action can change a lot.

After the prime minister shared the video, Twitter saw a sudden surge of likes, retweets and comments under the post. The video garnered around 77.5k views within hours.

On Thursday, 19 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation, on the novel coronavirus, had also urged citizens to go on a Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22.