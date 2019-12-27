It is not easy being a celebrity, especially if you are one the media cannot get enough of. Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta and scion Akash Ambani are no different. The couple gets hounded for photographs anywhere they go. And while they seemed to enjoy it for a while, recently, Akash Ambani did not seem to be in a mood for being clicked.

Akash Ambani and Shloka recently attended a charity event by sister Isha Ambani. Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Kiara Advani and many other Bollywood celebs were present at the event. Akash Ambani arrived in style with wife Shloka Mehta. The duo looked ravishing in black. While Shloka wore a tassel halter-neck dress, Akash wore a dashing black three-piece suit.

As soon as the couple headed towards the venue, paparazzi asked them to pose for photographs. The duo happily obliged. But when a cameraperson asked them 'sir photo nahi mila', Akash giving an 'exhausted' and 'fed-up' look said, "areyy.. paanch mila..". While many celebs have often lashed out at the media for their constant demands for pictures, Akash and Shloka have never been disrespectful. The way Akash obliged this time too, proves how down-to-earth he is. The duo smiled happily again and then left.

Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand ceremony on March 9 at Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. Their wedding saw the crème-de-la-crème of society in full attendance. As per a report in Woman's Era, the Ambanis had decided to gift an exquisite diamond set to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Nita Ambani wanted to gift something quite unique and special to Shloka and thus decided on buying a beautiful set made from the most attractive diamonds. The diamond-set is rumoured to be quite a niche in its design and cut.

Ever since their wedding, Akash and Shloka have emerged as one of the favourite couples of the industry. The two are often clicked sharing candid moments with each other and enjoying each other's company.