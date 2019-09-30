On March 9, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had a fairy tale wedding ceremony which was attended by the Ambani and the Mehta family along with the who's who of Bollywood. Akash is the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of renowned diamond merchant, Russell Mehta and wife Mona Mehta. And while Akash and Shloka had floored everyone with their wedding outfits giving us major fashion goals, the newly weds also made everyone heart race when they had locked lips in front of their friends and family members.

In a video that had started circulating on many social media handles in March, had Akash and Shloka dancing with each other on the floor surrounded by their friends and relatives. A group of people can be heard shouting, "We want a kiss. We want a kiss."

And within no time, Akash gave in to the public demand. He held Shloka by her waist, sweeped her off her feet and planted a kiss on her lips in a total filmy style. The people can be seen cheering for them during the moment and both Akash and Shloka undoubtedly had a gala time accepting the challenge at the ceremony.

Akash, Isha and Shloka have been childhood friends and love blossomed between Shloka and Akash as they grew up. Isha Ambani, in her interview with Vogue, had said that Shloka is as kind and caring as her brother Akash. Isha and Anand Piramal had gifted a palatial bungalow to Akash and Shloka as their wedding present.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, on July 11, Shloka had celebrated her first birthday as Shloka Akash Ambani. And all the members of the Ambani and the Mehta family had made a special video, featuring Sholka as a fairy tale princess, to wish her on her special day. The video had grabbed several eyeballs but for all the wrong reasons.

While Nita Ambani spoke about how Shloka has brought a positive change in the Ambani family with her personal interests and hobbies, her husband Akash Ambani, her father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and brother-in-law Anant Ambani wished Shloka to be a mother of a baby by her next birthday.

Many people on social media were unhappy with the way the Ambani family was 'pressurising' Shloka to have a child soon after her marriage.