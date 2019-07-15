Shloka Mehta, the elder daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, recently celebrated her first birthday as on July 11. And all the members of the Ambani and the Mehta family made a special video, featuring Sholka as a fairy tale princess, to wish her on her special day. Undoubtedly, the video has grabbed several eyeballs but for all the wrong reasons.
While Nita Ambani spoke about how Shloka has brought a positive change in the Ambani family with her personal interests and hobbies, her husband Akash Ambani, her father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and brother-in-law Anant Ambani wished Shloka to be a mother of a baby by her next birthday.
The Ambani family's would-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal too poured in their wishes to Shloka on her birthday. The video also featured Shloka's parents and her friends wishing her.
However, many people on social media were unhappy with the way the Ambani family was 'pressurising' Shloka to have a child soon after her marriage.
"Patriarchy is pouring through all the love that is being forced down the throat," an irked online user commented after watching the video while many called it 'sexist'. Many felt that the Ambani family were trying to remind Shloka that she was no longer Shloka Mehta but now known as Shloka Akash Ambani.
Take a look.
And you thought 'Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days are behind us and India has progressed ? #ShlokaMehta #Ambani— Nisha Punjabi (@nishapunjabi) July 15, 2019
I bet the British Royal Family bahus Kate and Meghan, especially Kate, were under the same pressure to pop out babies. But at least their husbands didn’t make a cringeworthy video and wink like that. #Ambani #ShlokaMehta— Juhi Modi (@juhimodi) July 15, 2019
The media agency that made the ambani video should be asked to read little Prince rather than just Google for a book that fits their theme. While at it, be less patriarchal in treating shloka as their means to further the bloodline #ambani #ShlokaMehta— Arundhati (@arundhati_g) July 15, 2019
#ShlokaMehta’s birthday video is beyond tacky ?— Staph Aubergine MD ? (@SixTweetsAgo) July 15, 2019
So much *public* display of pressure on her to do what every adarsh bahu must ?
