There is no denying the fact that Isha Ambani is the life of the Ambani family. And their family outings where, more often than not, dad Mukesh Ambani can be spotted holding Isha's hands is a proof of that. Akash too, had goven up his wedding dates so Isha could get married before him.

In her 2011 interview to IDiva, Nita Ambani had opened up about her struggles of wanting to experience motherhood after a few years of her marriage to Mukesh Ambani. Her twins - Isha and Akash - were born through surrogacy, but both had premature birth two months before the due date.

Talking about her childhood, Isha said in the interview, "I was the only girl with four boys at home. It was Akash, Anant, Anmol, Anshul and me. So by default, I had to be naughty to survive. If I tried to be anything else, I wouldn't be included in all their games and fun. I grew up very much a tomboy."

Isha, who tied the knot with Anand Piramal, in a grand and spectacular ceremony at Jio Gardens, had said in an interview with Vogue that in many ways Anand is similar to her dad, Mukesh Ambani. She also said that Anand is quite spiritual and it's his sense of humour that she truly enjoys. She also added that Anand is quite a family oriented person and her brothers – Akash and Anant – look at him as the statesman of the family and have ample respect for him.

As per reports, Isha Ambani along with her husband, Anand Piramal, gifted a palatial bungalow to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Shloka and Akash were supposed to get married before Isha and Anand Piramal, but, Akash gave up his wedding dates for his darling sister Isha.