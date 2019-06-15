There is no denying the fact that even at this age, Nita Ambani can give many of the Bollywood actresses a run for their money with her infectious smile and drop-dead-gorgeous looks. From Bollywood parties, celeb weddings to festive rituals; Nita Ambani is known for her making heads turn with her sartorial choices. More often than not, Mrs Ambani turns out to be the most beautifully dressed celeb at any event.

Renowned floral architect, Tomas De Bruyne, recently spoke about Nita Ambani in an interview and said, "I liked the grace, etiquette and pureness of Mrs [Nita] Ambani. She definitely knows what she wants, which is good." Even at the weddings of her son – Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta and daughter Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal; it was Nita Ambani we were finding difficult to take our eyes off.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's love-story is as simple and honest as it can get. Dhirubhai Ambani had set his eyes of Nita and was certain he wanted her to marry his son, Mukesh, and be their daughter-in-law. In a rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Mukesh Ambani had revealed that it was Dhirubhai Ambani who made the first call to Nita's home and when he introduced himself, she found it hard to believe. Later, Dhirubhai spoke to Nita's father, the families met and both the families agreed to the holy matrimony.

Nita was never smitten by the amount of wealth or property the Ambanis had. Once, Mukesh Ambani even travelled with Nita in a local bus on her demand. This was the moment that touched Nita's heart. It was Mukesh Ambani's simplicity and love for her that moved her completely and she fell in love with him too.

Let's take a look at Nita Ambani's most beautiful traditional appearances.