Floral designer Tomas De Bruyne might have toured the world designing some never-seen-before floral architects for events world over, but, it's India that has always caught his fancy. The renowned florist, who has managed floral decorations for bigwigs like - Ambanis, Goenkas and the Swarovski family, is in awe of Nita Ambani.

De Bruyne has worked on some high-profile, premium wedding like that of Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal, Shashwat Goenka - Shivika Jhunjhunwala and Sukriti Kothari - Pragun Jindal Khaitan. Talking about his clients, the Tomas said that his clients don't follow any trend, in fact, new ideas and trends are generated for such weddings.

Talking about the Ambani wedding, in an interview with ET, he said, "We did something called the 'Rolling Hills'. That was one of the most fun installations we did. They called me in for my sense of colour." He also seemed to be in awe of the host Mrs Nita Ambani as he said, "I liked the grace, etiquette and pureness of Mrs [Nita] Ambani. She definitely knows what she wants, which is good."

Isha Ambani had once said in an interview with Vogue about her twin brother Akash, "Akash has the largest heart ever. He changed his wedding dates for me. He got engaged to Shloka before Anand and me, but he was like, "I'll get married afterwards, you take my wedding dates." He's like one of the most—I don't think there's a word for it in English—"dayalu" humans in this world. He's empathetic, gracious and gentle, just like Shloka."

Nita Ambani had opened up about her struggles of wanting to experience motherhood after a few years of her marriage to Mukesh Ambani in an interview with idiva. Her twins - Isha and Akash - were born through surrogacy, but both had premature birth two months before the due date.