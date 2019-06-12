You want to see some old-age true-blue romance, look no further than the newest Mrs and Mr Ambani. Ever since their wedding, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani have been painting the town red. Their IPL outings, dinner dates to other public outings; every time the duo steps out, we get to see the couple sharing some lovey-dovey moments.

In what appears to be a candid moment, Shloka Mehta and Akash are seen in a dance pose with Shloka teasing Akash while he covers his face with his hand. Akash and Shloka have been childhood friends who turned into lovers as they grew up. The couple had tied the knot on March 9, 2019 at Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Recently, the duo's gym pictures had gone viral. The couple was spotted hitting it out at the gym with their coach Kunal Gir. The coach had written, "With Shloka and Akash Ambani, I don't know where the lines blur from work to play and from client to friend @Shloka and @Akash. The warmth and love that you showed has made us feel so special at Steel! Thank you guys for a memorable evening! We look forward to welcoming you again soon."

Ambani's daughter, Isha, had tied the knot with Anand Piramal a few months before Akash's wedding. Isha had revealed in an interview that Akash had given us his wedding date for Isha to tie the knot. She also called him loving and the most caring brother. Isha and Shloka have been childhood friends too. One of the photos from their childhood days had gone viral recently.

Akash and Shloka's wedding was attended by the who's who of the entertainment and cricket industry.