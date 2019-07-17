The journey of Mukesh Ambani and wife-Nita Ambani from being the biggest business persons in India to emerging as one of the biggest business giants across the globe is beyond doubt inspiring. Over the years, the fabulous duo has indeed come a long way and how! Working with the same determination and taking their legacy forward are their three incredible children – Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani.

Mukesh and Nita's daughter - Isha Ambani is married to the Piramal scion – Anand Piramal. After tying the knot with the Piramal scion Anand, Isha Ambani moved out of her parents' home Antilia and shifted to Gulita, another premium, princely property in Worli. Ajay and Swati Piramal gifted the building to their son Anand Piramal and daughter-in-law Isha Ambani, as their wedding present. The Piramals had won the bid for the building in 2012 and bought the property for a whopping Rs 450 crore. The house is a 50,000 square-foot mansion and has been made on diamond theme. It also has a room called the diamond room.

Akash Ambani recently tied the knot with Shloka Mehta. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Russell Mehta and Director of Rosy Blue Foundation, one of the country's leading diamond companies. She is also the co-founder of ConnectFor volunteer organization.

Anant Ambani is rumoured to be in a relationship with Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. Radhika has her graduate degree from the New York University, in Politics and Economics. After coming back to India, she worked as Sales Executive in 2017 at Isprava, a real estate firm known for building holiday homes for the princely and premium customers.

It will be interesting to see how the coming generations take the legacy forward.