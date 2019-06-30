Radhika Merchant, who will soon tie-the-knot with Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani has been making news for a while now. From her infectious smile, charming personality to impeccable fashion sense, the diva truly deserves every bit of headline she grabs. Anant Ambani is currently enjoying his courtship period with Ms Merchant.

Recently, a picture of Radhika Merchant, looking radiant in a yellow suit had gone viral. Dressed in her traditional best, Radhika looked every bit of a funky fashionista. Be it Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal or Akash Ambani's wedding with Shloka Mehta, Radhika has always been a constant fixture at the family functions. Many a times, we have also seen Radhika holding the hands of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, which gives us a clue about their closeness and comfort level with each-other.

Even at Priyanka Chopra's wedding with Nick Jonas, it was Radhika Merchant who had accompanied the Ambanis to the wedding venue. And not just that, the candid clicks at the venue proved that the Ambanis have already accepted and welcomed her into their family.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. Radhika has her graduate degree from the New York University, in Politics and Economics. After coming back to India, she worked as Sales Executive in 2017 at Isprava, a real estate firm known for building holiday homes for the princely and premium customers.